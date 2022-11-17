Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.
Semrush Trading Down 2.9 %
SEMR opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semrush in the first quarter worth $119,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Semrush in the first quarter worth $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Semrush by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semrush by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
