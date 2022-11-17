Selway Asset Management Purchases 3,700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.16. 618,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,365,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

