Selway Asset Management Invests $948,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,187,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $99,844,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.24. 77,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,137. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

