Selway Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.48. 55,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.67 and its 200-day moving average is $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

