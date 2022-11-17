Selway Asset Management Buys 2,527 Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.16% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVXY. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SVXY stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $54.47. 226,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,112. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.