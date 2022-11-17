Selway Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,800 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 590,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

