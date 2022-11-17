SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.1 %

SEIC opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

