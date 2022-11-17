Secret (SIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.67 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $9,466.87 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00236950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00118289 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00036109 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00438336 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,198.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

