SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SE. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.00.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. 78,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $324.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in SEA by 174.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.