Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance
SCU opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 327,149 shares of company stock worth $939,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.