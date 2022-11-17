Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

SCU opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 327,149 shares of company stock worth $939,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $1,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 60.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,606 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

