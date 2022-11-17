Scotiabank Raises goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$164.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. goeasy has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.