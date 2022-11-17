Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $305.00 and last traded at $305.00. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.00.
Scope Industries Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.23.
Scope Industries Company Profile
Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.
