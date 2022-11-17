Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after buying an additional 2,589,632 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.95.

