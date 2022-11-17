Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Boosted by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,128,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.26. 85,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.