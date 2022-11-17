Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.48

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 26305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 294.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

