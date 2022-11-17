Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.48

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 26305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Schrödinger Trading Down 8.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.
About Schrödinger
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
