Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 384.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STSA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 2,965,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,683. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
