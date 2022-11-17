Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jonestrading

Jonestrading cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.42. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 5,608,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $3,869,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,608,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,731.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 177,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

