Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,028,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Satixfy Communications Trading Up 60.7 %

Satixfy Communications Company Profile

Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

