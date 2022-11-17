SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €116.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €116.00 ($119.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($118.56) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($114.43) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SAP traded down €0.06 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting €106.84 ($110.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,124,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($82.04) and a 1-year high of €129.54 ($133.55). The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €90.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

