Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Aterian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Aterian to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aterian to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ATER traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,325. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

