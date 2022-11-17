Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4,537.9% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.82. 177,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.