Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Realty Income by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 46.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 125,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,997. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.