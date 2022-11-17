Sammy Khalifa Sells 4,551 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $16,520.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,012,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,498.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $15,791.97.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,946 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $11,459.94.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $18,977.67.
- On Monday, August 29th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,691.51.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $12,687.36.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $6,023.16.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 3.5 %
RBOT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
