Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:SBH opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.