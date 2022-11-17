Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.
Sally Beauty Stock Down 6.1 %
NYSE:SBH opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
