Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,577,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 431,785 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $590,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.7 %

Salesforce stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.92. 208,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.70.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,231 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,070 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

