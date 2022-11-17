RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RYU Apparel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Get RYU Apparel alerts:

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.