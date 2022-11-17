Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Patrick G. Ryan Purchases 182,400 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,557,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after buying an additional 419,882 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,368,000 after buying an additional 71,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

