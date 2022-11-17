Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Patrick G. Ryan Purchases 182,400 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
