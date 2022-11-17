RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given New €47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from €44.50 ($45.88) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.64) to €54.00 ($55.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.64) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

