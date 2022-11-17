R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.00

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 67.38 ($0.79), with a volume of 146437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.79).

R&Q Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39. The stock has a market cap of £254.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joanne Patricia Fox purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($24,676.85).

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

