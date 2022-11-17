Royal Bank of Canada Trims DCC (LON:DCC) Target Price to GBX 4,800

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

DCC (LON:DCCGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,800 ($68.16) to GBX 4,800 ($56.40) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 5,550 ($65.22) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($88.13) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,442 ($75.70).

DCC Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,444 ($52.22) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,743.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,158.38. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1,350.76. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,000 ($47.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,520 ($76.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

DCC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 60.04 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. DCC’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

About DCC

(Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for DCC (LON:DCC)

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.