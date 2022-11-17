Royal Bank of Canada Trims DCC (LON:DCC) Target Price to GBX 4,800

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,800 ($68.16) to GBX 4,800 ($56.40) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 5,550 ($65.22) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($88.13) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,442 ($75.70).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,444 ($52.22) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,743.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,158.38. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1,350.76. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,000 ($47.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,520 ($76.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

DCC Cuts Dividend

About DCC

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 60.04 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. DCC’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

(Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.