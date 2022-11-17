Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 462.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.09.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

