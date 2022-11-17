Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$11.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of EFRTF stock remained flat at $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

