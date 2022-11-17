Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) to Underperform

GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GrainCorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

