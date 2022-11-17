Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) to Underperform

GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GrainCorp Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.65.
GrainCorp Company Profile
