Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) to Underperform

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLFGet Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GrainCorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

GrainCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.