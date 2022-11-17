Roundview Capital LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 115.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,062,000 after acquiring an additional 169,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

