Roundview Capital LLC Invests $234,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $126.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day moving average is $131.44. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.06.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

