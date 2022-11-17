Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $203.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average of $188.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

