Round Dollar (RD) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for about $13.70 or 0.00082131 BTC on major exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $72,331.40 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

