Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

