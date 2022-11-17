Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $136.56 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,281.20 or 0.07708529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $136.56 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,290.22707095 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,419,959.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

