Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,600 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,962.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 3,634,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $8,230,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

