RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 806,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,010,490 shares.The stock last traded at $1.60 and had previously closed at $1.44.
RLX Technology Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.23.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
