RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 806,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,010,490 shares.The stock last traded at $1.60 and had previously closed at $1.44.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.23.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 663.0% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

