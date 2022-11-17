Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.84. 77,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

