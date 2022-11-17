Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,530,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned about 0.33% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,909,000 after buying an additional 26,888,421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 142.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,275,000 after acquiring an additional 560,260 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 699,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 269,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 141,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,042. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

