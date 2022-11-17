Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.60. 142,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

