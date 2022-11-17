Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New $612,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.08. 852,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,158,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.