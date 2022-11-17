Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.55. 52,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,668. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

