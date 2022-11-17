Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $873,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,596,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 117,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,158,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,046,000 after buying an additional 711,404 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.62. 52,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

