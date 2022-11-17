Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys Shares of 5,391 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Cintas comprises 1.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,452,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $445.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.43. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.