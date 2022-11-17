Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys Shares of 20,950 T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned approximately 1.18% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $3,477,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 406.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 787.8% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TGRW traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 1,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,560. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

