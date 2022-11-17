Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 2,163,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,539,688. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

